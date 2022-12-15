Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Episode 11 Sneak-Peek

Bleach is back, and it has never felt better binging the anime than now. After being off the air for a decade, Ichigo Kurosaki returned to dominate the anime industry this fall. As the new year comes near, all eyes are on the Soul Reaper as the first cour of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War wraps. And now, we have been given a sneak peek at episode 11.

So of course, you might want to brace yourselves. The next episode of Bleach is going to be huge, and it will finally answer some big questions about Ichigo's past.

Bleach's Big Flashback

As you can see above, a slew of stills have gone live for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and they showcase a special origin story. At last, we are going to learn how Ichigo's family came to be as "Everything But the Rain" will take fans back in time. It plans to show how Isshin met and fell in love with Masaki in the human world. And as we know now, Ichigo's mom was not as normal as we thought.

The stills speak for themselves as one shot shows Ichigo in the present, but the rest are all set in the past. In one image, we can see a young Isshin in his captain's robes while another highlights a young Toshiro Hitsugaya. It seems the Soul Reaper was a righthand to Isshin before the captain went rogue, and we all know he left the Soul Society because of Masaki.

The woman is shown herself in one still while Ryuken Ishida relaxes in another still. Of course, Bleach's new series has hinted at a bigger tie between these two characters than we anticipated. After all, Ichigo appears to be part Quincy as well as Soul Reaper. We know where his shinigami blood comes from, so his Quincy abilities must come from Masaki. And next week, fans will get to see just how powerful Ichigo's mom really was.

What do you make of Bleach so far? Are you loving the anime's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.