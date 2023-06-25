Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Previews Part 2 Premiere

It is almost time for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to make its big comeback. After months of waiting, the team behind Ichigo Kurosaki's return will hit up fans once July arrives. This means all eyes are on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part two ahead of its drop, and we just got our first look at the arc's premiere.

The update comes straight from Studio Pierrot as the company posted new stills from Bleach's new premiere. As you can see below, the images show everyone from Yhwach to Ichigo and Uryu. We are also shown a number of legendary Soul Reapers as we met them at the end of Bleach's previous cour. We will get to see the gang fight for real this summer, so Bleach is going to go all out next month.

Preview of the first episode of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: The Separation



The anime is scheduled for July 8!



✨More: https://t.co/kYgRQfImhS pic.twitter.com/akprCRcD2h — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 25, 2023

After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning to television in about two weeks. The show is set to launch on July 8th, so netizens can catch up with this latest series if they aren't already binging it. You can stream all of Bleach on Disney+ or Hulu depending on your region, and yes – the services house the original anime as well.

For those who prefer reading to watching, Bleach has been done for some years. Tite Kubo wrapped Bleach nearly a decade ago, and you can read Bleach through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app now. Still want to know more about the series? You can read up on the hit shonen series below courtesy of Bleach's official synopsis:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

