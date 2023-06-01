Bleach Creator Nearly Slipped a Big Spoiler About Its Sequel

The creator of Bleach is back on his game. After ending their manga years ago, Tite Kubo is back in action as Studio Pierrot has returned Ichigo to television. The company is working on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as its new cour is on the horizon. As for Kubo, he is working double time on the anime as well as his manga. And according to a new report, Kubo nearly spoiled something about Bleach's sequel in a recent chat.

The whole thing went down this past weekend when Kubo did an interview for his fan club on YouTube. It was there the artist spoke at length about Bleach, but according to the host, a certain part of the interview was cut before publication thanks to spoilers.

"I posted a lot of pictures of the fun interview... I think Tite Kubo is a genius, so I am very happy he continues to draw even now. By the way, a part about Ukitake and Hell's Phosphorus was cut," the host shared.

As you can imagine, this little update left Bleach fans at a loss. After all, Ukitake and Hell's Phosphorus may not sound exciting at the outset, but manga readers should recognize their tie. After all, Kubo restarted Bleach over a year ago with a special one-shot that acted as a sequel to the original manga. It was there we learned some big secrets about the Gotei 13, Hell, and a slew of dead captains. Ukitake was shown in particular, and the one-shot ended with a discussion about Hell's Phosphorus.

It seems like Kubo did talk about the cliffhanger during this interview, but it was sadly cut. It seems the team at Shueisha wants to keep things about Bleach's future quiet for now. This protective move has fans more convinced than ever that Bleach will continue its manga even though Kubo has not made any announcements about future one shots. So for now, our questions about Ukitake and Hell's Phosphorus will remain unanswered.

Want to catch up on Bleach? You can read up on the series right now thanks to Viz Media. Bleach is available both in print and digitally through the Shonen Jump app. So for more details on the shonen, you can read Bleach's official synopsis below:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you want to see from Bleach when its new cour launches this summer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.