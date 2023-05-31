Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer Teases Uryu's Villain Role in Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will finally be coming back to screens later this Summer with its next wave of episodes, and the newest trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is setting up Uryu Ishida's surprise villain role when the anime returns! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended its first cour of episodes last Fall with an ominous scene that teased that Uryu not only had been approached by the Sternritter during all of the fights in the Soul Society, but that he was actually thinking about joining up with them. It turns out this was indeed the case.

The newest trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 (which now carries the subtitle of "The Separation" to further emphasize that Uryu is choosing a dark new path) reveals that Uryu has not only joined the rank of the Sternritter, but Yhwach is appointing Uryu as his successor despite the protests of all the other Sternritter forces. Now it's just a matter of seeing what Uryu actually has planned for the next wave of Bleach episodes coming this Summer. Check out the trailer below:

How to Watch the New Bleach Episodes

Thankfully it won't be too much longer until we see how Uryu's new villainous role takes shape as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will be premiering on Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) beginning on July 8th. The trailer sees Uryu becoming a member of the Sternritter ranks, and quickly becomes Yhwach's new right hand man as a result. But there's still no clear indication of what Uryu himself is thinking as it could really go either way.

Uryu has been established as someone who will ally himself with the Soul Reapers if it meant defeating Hollows, but won't fight for their sake. But this was all when he was the only Quincy really active, so now it's just a matter of seeing how this shakes up now that he's a member of a much larger organization. And with Ichigo fighting on the other side, it's going to be quite the awkward reunion between the two friends when it goes down.

What are you hoping to see from Uryu's new villainous role in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!