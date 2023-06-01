Bleach: Captain Yamamoto's Ultimate Is 2600x Hotter Than the Sun

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War spelled some serious trouble for the Soul Society, not just thanks to the arrival of the Wandenreich, but also with the loss of one of the most powerful Shinigami this side of Ichigo Kurosaki. Before his passing, the elderly swordsman known as Yamamato was able to tackle almost any threat that faced his underlings, but he had never faced anything like the Sternritter leader Yhwach. While Yamamato might be gone, the shonen franchise has taken the opportunity to break down how hot his ultimate attack truly was.

Viz Media's Official Twitter Account went into detail about the former head of the Soul Society, honoring the Shinigami leader one more time, "The true name of Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto's "Ryujinjakka," the strongest and oldest fire-type Zanpakuto. In its Bankai state, it takes the appearance of a scorched blade that evaporates all the moisture from the air within the Soul Society. The Bankai is so powerful that prolonged use would destroy both its wielder and the Soul Society. However, Zanka no Tachi displays its true value with the activation of four unique techniques named after the cardinal direction."

So How Hot Is Ryujinjakka?

Viz then continued with a breakdown of just how wildly hot Yamamato's ultimate attack could become, "The heat produced by these techniques can reach temperatures of 15 million degrees Celsius, enough to wipe out everything it touches without leaving a trace. The flames that are seen when "Zanka no Tachi, West, Zanjitsu Gokui" is activated are said to be Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamato's overwhelming Spiritual Pressure made visible to the naked eye."

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to return this summer, with the first episode arriving on July 8th. With the loss of Yamamato, Ichigo and his fellow Soul Reapers are going to have quite the uphill battle ahead of them. Kurosaki was able to achieve a new level of power before Bleach's anime went on hiatus, but it still might not be enough to halt the Wandenreich considering the power that Yhwach and his followers hold.

Was Yamamato's death the most tragic of Bleach so far? Do you think Ichigo might become the new leader of the Soul Society? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.

Via Viz Media