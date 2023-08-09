Bleach Post-Credits Scene Drops Ominous Yhwach Tease

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been steadily revealing more of Yhwach's menace with each episode, but the post-credits scene from the newest episode of the anime has dropped one of the most ominous tease about the Quincies' leader yet. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's new episodes this Summer have been showing off more of the Sternritters' powers now that Yhwach has given them the order to completely wipe out the Soul Reapers. But at the same time, the Soul Reapers have been able to nab some important victories in the fights as well.

But the post-credits tease from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 18 teases that even these victories have a major asterisk to them as Yhwach has been revealed to have an even more ominous power than expected. When Mask De Masculine is defeated and he's reabsorbed into Yhwach's body, Uryu learns that there's still a major secret about Yhwach hidden even from him. But now that he's been named the new successor, Uryu's set to learn what Yhwach's true intention is.

No extra ichigo scene but The episode ends with Yhwach absorbing the reishi of Mask. Jugram teaches Uryu about the power of the Almighty and the Balance. Another 10/10 episode 💪🏿the white haze next episode!!!! Rukia turn ❄ #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/FHlNuaYrX7 — 👑BLEACHTYBW(CEO of Orihime) (@Animesempai0) August 5, 2023

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 18 Post-Credits Scene Explained

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 18's post-credits scene sees the fragments from Mask De Masculine's body (that had been defeated by Renji Abarai) turn into Reishi and then be absorbed into Yhwach's body. The Sternritter leader then immediately falls asleep and fades into darkness before Jugram Haschwalth takes his place. Jugram explains that it's because Yhwach is not only connected to all of the Quincies, but is also possessing all of these powers because of the kind of "being" that he really is.

It's teased that Uryu will soon learn what Yhwach truly is now that he's been named successor, and it has an ominous air about it considering that although the Quincies might be defeated in certain battles they really are only making Yhwach stronger at the end of it all. But with Uryu also on his own collision course with Ichigo Kurosaki and the others, all of this will come to its climax sooner or later.

