Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 19 Stills Released

The Thousand-Year Blood War is continuing in Bleach's anime adaptation, as the Sternritter have once again engaged in bloody combat with the Soul Society. In recent episodes, we've seen the Shinigami reclaiming their Bankais but learning that the fight was far from over as Yhwach revealed that his subordinates still had some major power waiting in the wings. Now, a new preview has arrived that demonstrates that Ichigo Kurosaki is on his way to help out his fellow Soul Reapers in the latest conflict.

Bleach's anime comeback has been quite some time in the making, with many shonen fans believing that the supernatural series would never return to the small screen following its previous finale. While the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc remained unadapted from the original manga series, creator Tite Kubo had continued the story of Ichigo and his comrades with a special manga chapter. Taking place a number of years following the fight against the Sternritter, the one-shot saw the Soul Society struggling with a horrific secret that they were behind that saw former allies now made into enemies. This latest installment doesn't necessarily mean that Bleach will continue with new manga chapters, but it shows that Kubo still has some gas in the tank when it comes to the world of the Soul Society.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Preview

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's nineteenth episode will continue the Shinigami's fight against the Wandenreich, with the second round already seeing the Soul Reapers' forces cut down quite a bit. Despite the Soul Society gaining their Bankais back, they still have some powerful enemies to contend with and still will have to come to grips with the fact that Uryu Ishida has seemingly switched sides. The Thousand-Year Blood War is certainly living up to its name so far.

Bleach episode 19 preview and staff list :

screenplay: Masaki Hiramatsu

Storyboard : Tomohisa Taguchi, Shinji Umi

staging: Dali Chen

animation director : Minami Shiba, Dali Chen, Cindy H.Yamauchi

chief animation director: Toruo Hasegawa#BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/QYtOzLNWfJ — Nayem Siddique Saki – ( ⭐RAGES AT RINGSIDE🐵🐍 ) (@nayem_saki) August 8, 2023

Bleach's current season is set to be split into four separate parts, looking to adapt the entirety of the Thousand-Year Blood War from the manga. At present, Studio Pierrot hasn't confirmed if the supernatural shonen series will continue following the conclusion of the battle against Yhwach and his villainous forces, though anime fans are clearly happy to see the Soul Society making a comeback.

How have you been enjoying the Blood War so far? Do you want to see the Bleach anime continue following the latest arc's conclusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.