Bleach Cosplay Brings Back the Bambi, Meninas

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War introduced fans to some of the most popular Sternritters, the Bambis, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight one of the physically strongest, Meninas McAllon! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returned for its second wave of episodes earlier this year, and they featured the biggest fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies yet. It was here that fans finally saw each of the Sternritter use their actual abilities in a fight (and not just those stolen from the Soul Reaper Captains), and thus showed off more of their full personalities in action as a result.

After standing out with their debut in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first part, the second part saw the Bambis actually making a move and using their abilities. This included the mysterious Meninas, who only had an off-screen fight in the first wave of episodes (and defeating Rukia, apparently). But her distinct look helped her to stand out among the rest of the Bambis as well, and now that look has been brought to life in a cool way through some strong cosplay from artist @f.f_plankton on TikTok.

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was announced to be in the works following the end of Part 2 earlier this Summer, and it is currently scheduled for a release some time next year. There has yet to be a concrete release window or date announced for the new episodes as of the time this writing, but the anime will be picking up right after the fight between the final Sternritter members and the final two members of Squad Zero.

There's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so far as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts are now available to stream with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. The entire original Bleach anime is also available to stream with Hulu as well if you were wanting to catch up with how it all began many years ago. You can also find the entire manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

