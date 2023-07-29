Bleach Creator Highlights Bambietta in New Sketch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has returned for a new episode of its second cour now releasing over the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and the original creator behind Bleach has celebrated the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 17 with a special sketch of Bambietta Basterbine and Sajin Komamura! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has kicked off the full final war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and the Quincies have proven to be much tougher than they were the first time now that Yhwach has basically told them to stop holding back this time around.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been showcasing that each of the Soul Reaper Captains have steadily gotten some kind of wins against the Quincies only to find out that each of the Quincies still has something stronger up their respective sleeves for the fight ahead. This happened with Bambietta Basterbine as while Shinji Hirako was able to get the best of her with his abilities in the previous episode, she exploded with a new power and instantly turned the tables. It's why Bleach manga creator Tite Kubo decided to highlight her and Komamura after their fight in the newest episode. Check it out below:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 17

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has officially premiered its first four episodes at the time of this writing, and will continue to stream its new episodes outside of Japan on Hulu, with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish; and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 17 is titled "Heart of Wolf," and Hulu teases the episode as such,

"The tides of the battle seemed to have turned after the captains reclaimed their stolen Bankai. However, the Stern Ritters release their Quincy Voll Stern Dich to drive the Soul Reapers deeper into a corner." The episode features the final clash between Bambietta and Komomura, and it's why Kubo showed some love for them by highlighting their casual opening theme makeovers with this newest pair of sketches for the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime.

