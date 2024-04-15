Bleach Cosplay Readies for Rangiku's Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up to return to screens with its next wave of episodes some time later this year, and one awesome cosplay is ready to showcase more of Rangiku Matsumoto! Rangiku was just one of the many Soul Reapers fans had been excited to see in action again with the Bleach anime's return as it finally started an adaptation of the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts showcased many of these returning characters in some big fights, but fans of the manga know things are far from over.

Rangiku was one of the characters fans got to see in action again after all this time (without sequences in the present day and through flashback), and we'll be seeing much more of her as the anime continues through to its grand finale. While it's still going to be some time before we get reacquainted with how many of the Soul Reapers will be after their respective fights, at least fans are still keeping the fires warm for Rangiku ahead of her return in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's future episodes. Artist maywedacosplay on Instagram has brought the character to life through awesome cosplay, so check it out below!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – What to Know

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of the second cour of episodes, and is currently scheduled to release some time later this year. A release window or date has yet to be announced for these episodes, however, but it will be picking up with the next phase of the fight between Squad Zero and Yhwach's strongest Sternritter fighters as Ichigo Kurosaki and his group break into the Royal Palace area.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before the new episodes premiere, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began before it ends.

What are you hoping to see from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War when it comes back for its next wave of episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach in the comments!