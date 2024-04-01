Bleach Launches High School Dating Sim for April Fools' Day

It looks like Bleach is getting in on all the April Fools' Day fun. As the holiday makes its way around the world, the anime industry is diving deep with its pranks. Ichigo Kurosaki threw himself into the deep end with a prank this year, and it has resulted in a Bleach dating simulator.

Yes, you read that right. Bleach has leaned into the otome universe with its most recent update. The hit anime has posted an online dating sim, and you can check out the online game right now.

The game is in Japanese as you might have guessed, but fans are going the distance to translate its smooth lines. The game itself is called Bleach: The High School Warfare as a clear rift of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The game takes place in high school as fans are introduced to a number of cute students such as Grimmjow and Ulquiorra.

Obviously, this dating sim is making the rounds all thanks to April Fools' Day, and Bleach is taking it seriously. After all, the franchise has announced this game is getting its own collaboration cafe and merchandise line. So far, no information has been listed about these goodies, but fans will learn about them soon. So in the meantime, they can dive into all the routes offered by Bleach's unique dating sim.

If you are not caught up with Bleach, you can find the hit shonen series easily enough. The original anime and its current sequel are streaming exclusively on Disney+ and/or Hulu depending on your region. As for the manga, Tite Kubo's series is complete and published in English by Viz Media. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read the official synopsis of Bleach below:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this Bleach update? Does the anime need a full-blown simulator? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!