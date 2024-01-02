Netflix Promo Hypes January 2024 New Anime Releases

Netflix has some big anime releases coming this month to help kick off 2024, and the streamer has shared a new promo to help hype up some of the big new anime coming this January! 2024 is kicking off strong with some major new anime coming our way during the Winter 2024 anime schedule alone, and fans will be able to check out many of these releases with Netflix. It's pretty neat considering that new anime on Netflix used to be held back for a few months after its initial release in Japan, but that's changing for a few of the most notable projects.

Coming this January to Netflix are the likes of Delicious in Dungeon (which will actually be streaming on a weekly basis around the world simultaneously), The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (which is actually a delayed release following the anime's premiere in Japan last Fall), and brand new projects like Maboroshi. You can check out Netflix's promo hyping up their slate of new anime releases coming this January below to get ready for what you want to check out the most!

New Anime on Netflix in January 2024

Netflix's new anime releases currently include:

Delicious in Dungeon – January 4th

Maboroshi – January 15th

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – January 31st

Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation – TBD

The leading new anime coming to Netflix this month is Delicious in Dungeon, and it features Yoshihiro Miyajima directing the anime for Studio Trigger. As for what to expect from the new anime Netflix teases the series as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

