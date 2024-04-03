Bobobo-bo Bo-Bobo Stage Play Announced

It seems like everyone's favorite hair-rising hero is about to make a comeback. Not long ago, the word went live that Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is getting its own stage adaptation. The live-action project will take inspiration from Yoshio Sawai's original manga, and the play will launch its first performance in October.

According to reports, this manga adaptation will go by the name Super Hajike Stage: Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo. It will launch in Tokyo at Theatre 1010. Keith Kawajiri is directing the play and penning its script. And given their previous work on the Mob Psycho 100 stage play, fans have big expectations for this adaptation.

This wild comeback left plenty of fans surprised, and at first, the Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo teaser was seen as a prank. The poster for the play went live on April Fools' Day, so you can see why doubters reigned supreme. However, the show went on to confirm its legitimacy once the holiday ended, so it seems Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is a go.

If you are not familiar with Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, then you are missing out. The series dates back to 2001 as Sawai began the series under Weekly Shonen Jump, and it ended five years later. With a solid anime adaptation under its belt, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo drew in fans at first given its absurd name. However, the surreal comedy went on to convert curious watchers into diehard fans thanks to its bizarre Hair Hunt.

If you want to watch Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, the series is sadly hard to find. The anime is streaming on Netflix Japan, but in the United States, there are no official streaming outlets. You can find the anime's DVD through various online retailers, but it will set you back a pretty penny. So in the meantime, you can read up on the story's official synopsis below to get all the info you need on Japan's wildest play of 2024:

"In a world where hair is freedom, only one man is brave enough to defend the follicles of the innocent from the militant Hair Hunt troops of the Maruhage Empire: BOBOBO-BO BO-BOBO! A master of the Fist of the Nose Hair, Bo-Bobo and his gleaming golden afro team up with a girl named Beauty to defeat the evil Empire and its leader, Baldy Bald the 4th. The duo's hair-raising adventures will weave them across the globe as they meet a hilarious and buzz-arre cast of new friends and brush off an even weirder list of foes."

What do you make of this Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo comeback?