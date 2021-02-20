Bobobo-bo Bo-Bobo Releases Special 20th Anniversary Visual

✖

As strange as the name it holds, BoBoBo-Bo Bo-BoBo has recently hit a milestone, celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the weird franchise's serialization with a brand new visual that once again shows off its idiosyncratic cast of characters created by Yoshio Sawai. Brought to life in 2001, the manga adaptation took a swing at numerous other anime franchises, normally attempting to make audiences laugh with the strange journeys that were within the pages of the story. Running for twenty one volumes, the manga was able to get an anime adaptation that had a surprising 76 episodes to its name.

BoBoBo-Bo Bo-BoBo gained enough attending to not only garner an anime series, as mentioned earlier, but also get placed in the roster of Cartoon Network's Toonami, introducing North American audiences to this strange new world where the hero of the franchise used his nose hairs to battle villains. With Bo-BoBo and his friends each seemingly plucked from different anime series, the combination of these "heroes" was able to elicit a number of chuckles from audiences and became a fan favorite, even if it doesn't seem like we'll be revisiting this world with a sequel or reboot any time in the near future. Though with 2021 being its twentieth anniversary, most certainly anything is possible.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the crisp new visual that assembles the main heroic players of the hilarious anime series, taking us back into the world that spawned not only BoBoBo-Bo Bo-BoBo, but its manga sequel of Shinsetsu BoBoBo-Bo Bo-BoBo that followed shortly after the initial story's run:

"Bobobo" 20th Anniversary special visual celebrating the manga's serialization. pic.twitter.com/U9J6wOJs8N — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) February 20, 2021

The whacky series did gain enough fanfare to receive a Blu-Ray release a few years back, with the anime series that was released in the early 2000s for audiences waiting for a physical media release. Toonami is continuing to run absolutely bonkers anime on its programming block, not only with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but with this year's trek to a cursed town in Junji Ito's most well-known story, Uzumaki. Though Bo-BoBo might not be returning any time soon, it certainly has left a legacy in its wake.

What do you think of this special visual for the weird anime's twentieth anniversary? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of weird series.