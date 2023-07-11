Burger King Releasing New Burger (Except It's Nothing But Cheese)

Sometimes you just have to have a hamburger with no burger whatsoever or, at least, that's what Burger King thinks. One of the company's newest offerings has gone mega-viral because it's nothing but cheese and a bun. Using the chain's regular hamburger bun, the Real Cheese Burger is stacked with what looks to be literally dozens of pieces of cheese. Though it's 100-percent real and not a delayed April Fools prank, there's a good chance you might not be able to get your hands on the sammie—it's only being sold by Burger King Thailand.

"This is no joke. This is for real," the chain said in a post on Facebook. The sandwich is now available and will be available until August 20th. Though the chain's burgers usually cost $10.90 USD in Thailand, the Real Cheese Burger is be available for $3.10 USD.

What other new items does Burger King have?

Earlier this year, the chain unveiled its lineup of International Chicken Sandwiches, paying tribute to American, Italian, and Mexican cuisines.

The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is described as featuring a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapenos on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Sandwich consists of a lightly breaded chicken patty topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a long sesame seed bun while the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich features an original long white meat chicken patty, lightly breaded and topped with two slices of mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a long sesame seed bun.

The American Original Chicken Sandwich is a regular menu item, and the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite that appears on the Burger King menu periodically, but this is the first time we've seen the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. Previous iterations of the International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup have included the French Original Chicken Sandwich, which was a variation on a chicken cordon bleu with mayonnaise, ham and Swiss cheese. The International Chicken Sandwiches lineup was first introduced by Burger King in 1988.