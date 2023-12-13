Bocchi the Rock Teams With Gibson For Special Guitar Collab

While the likes of Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and Lycoris Recoil battled for supremacy when it came to the biggest new anime of 2022, the dark horse known as Bocchi The Rock found a devoted audience. Focusing on a young girl who finds herself thanks to the world of rock and roll, Gibson guitars has taken the opportunity to team up with the anime franchise for some special merchandise. In a new collaboration, Gibson and Bocchi are offering some special instruments for fans, but numbers are limited.

Bocchi The Rock initially debuted as a manga series in 2017 from creator Aki Hamaji, which continues to this day. Despite finding success with its first anime season from CloverWorks, a second season has yet to be confirmed, though 2024 will see the release of two compilation films retreading some of Bocchi's best moments. Since only two hundred of these guitars were made when it comes to the Bocchi/Gibson team-up, they're sure to be a hot ticket item.

Bocchi x Gibson Guitars

If you haven't had the chance to rock out with Bocchi as of yet, you can find the first season streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the rock and roll anime, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

"After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

What has been your favorite musical anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Bocchi.