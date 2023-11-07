Bocchi the Rock Reveals Film Titles

Bocchi the Rock is coming back with a new set of feature films following the success of the anime's first season, and the latest update from this new project has revealed the titles for these new movies! Bocchi the Rock was one of the big anime releases of the Fall 2022 anime schedule last year, and it was such a massive success for the franchise that it was soon announced that there would be new anime projects in the future. But rather than a second season of the anime, there are two new movies now in the works coming soon.

Bocchi the Rock will be launching two compilation movies showing off the biggest and best moments from the anime's debut season, with the first of the movies releasing in Spring 2024 with the second following in the Summer. The latest update for the films have announced they will be tilted Bocchi the Rock! Re:, which is coming to Japan next Spring, and the second is titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:, which is coming out this Summer. Check out the announcement for the new movies below.

How to Catch Up With Bocchi the Rock

Bocchi the Rock's new two movie project will be releasing across 2024, and will feature a returning cast and staff from the TV anime. If you wanted to check out the series and see why's it has been such a hit, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues with, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

Are you hoping to see the new Bocchi the Rock anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!