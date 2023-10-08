Bocchi the Rock Sparks Rise in Guitar Sales

Bocchi the Rock is an undeniable hit. The series became a runaway hit when its CloverWorks anime went live in 2022. Since then, Bocchi the Rock has earned praise across the globe, and it has had some wild tangible effects on the world. After all, it seems Bocchi the Rock has caused a spike in guitar sales, so Hitori Gotoh must be proud.

According to a new report by Sankei News, sales of musical instruments are on the up in Japan in the past year. Total sales have rise 73% as a whole, and Shimamura Musical Instruments suggests the bump is twofold. For one, people can now be in bands following the leveling of the COVID-19 crisis. But secondly, well – we have Bocchi the Rock to thank.

According to the store, the guitar seen most often in Bocchi the Rock is selling out across Japan. The Pacific line of Yamaha guitars are hard to get ahold of thanks to their popularity. The collection is selling three times higher than ever before, and this comes after Bocchi the Rock put the Pacifica 611 on blast.

Of course, the sales issue is not limited to guitars. From sheet music to beginner books, stores are selling out of equipment at a fast pace. We have Bocchi the Rock to thank for the trend, so if you have not checked in on the series, you will want to catch up ASAP. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Hitori Gotoh, "Bocchi-chan," is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she always starts her conversations with "Ah..."

During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself. After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name "Guitar Hero" and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

HT – Crunchyroll