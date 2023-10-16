Bocchi the Rock Movie Teaser Trailer, Poster Released

Bocchi the Rock is making a comeback next year with a big new movie, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new teaser trailer and poster! Bocchi the Rock was one of the surprisingly big anime standouts of last Fall, and fans had been asking for the anime to come back with a proper second season in the future. While that has yet to be announced as of this writing, the anime will be continuing with a new set of two movies helping to highlight the biggest moments from the anime's original TV series run.

Bocchi the Rock is returning with a new set of two compilation movies highlighting the biggest moments from the TV anime's first season, and the first half will be releasing in the Spring 2024 anime schedule with the second half releasing in Summer 2024. To celebrate the release of the upcoming movies, you can check out the newest teaser trailer for the Bocchi the Rock movie in the video above and new poster for the movie below.

What to Know for the Bocchi the Rock Movie

Bocchi the Rock's new two movie project will be releasing across 2024, and will feature a returning cast and staff from the TV anime. If you wanted to check out the series and see why's it has been such a hit, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues with, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

Are you excited for the new Bocchi the Rock movies? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!