Boruto Reveals Amado's Rank in Kara

With the anime for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations giving us our first look into the big villains of the sequel series, the manga is diving deeper into the inner workings of the rogue ninjas by showing us what their member Amado does within the depths of the Kara Organization. The manga has introduced us to the seemingly all powerful villain organization, showing that he leader named Jigen has the ability to not only stand toe to toe with Naruto and Sasuke of Konoha, but defeat them as well! Though Amado is not as powerful as Jigen, his skills are definitely important to Kara!

Warning! If you have yet to read chapter 45 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory with this one!

The Kara Organization is a unique threat to the world of the ninja world right now, acting as a bridge between the mortal world and the extraterrestrial threat that is the Otsutsuki. By bonding Karma to their members, they become the perfect vessels for their alien beings that take a page from Marvel's Galactus by attempting to steal all the energy from a planet and then move on. Unfortunately for Boruto, he too has been bonded with the energy known as Karma, becoming a Otsutsuki vessel that grants him a huge power increase but also has him lose his mind to another being entirely for a short period of time.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The Kara Organization is currently having a bit of civil war, as Amado has arrived on Konoha's front door, seeking sanctuary in exchange for secrets that he has learned during his tenure within the collective. Amado, as he explains, is the head of research and division for Kara, assisting in bonding the villains with Karma and giving them the ability to regenerate from any wound as Boro had done in his recent battle with Team 7! With Amado informing Naruto and the ninjas of Konoha in attendance of just what Kara are up to, Kawaki extrapolates what the number one scientist for Kara did during his duties as a part of the organization.

With Amado holding Shikadai hostage via a bomb around his neck, it seems as if Naruto and company will have a problem on their hands regardless of this new information they've had revealed!

What do you think of Amado's rank within the Kara Organization? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

