Boruto Reveals Release Date of Chapter 55

✖

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga just landed, giving us an uneasy battle between Boruto himself and his family, but the Shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto isn't waiting long to let fans know when the next installment of the series will be hitting as Chapter 55 has an official release date! With the Shonen franchise continuing to release its chapters on a monthly schedule, fans will have the opportunity to see how Konoha reacts now that Jigen is no longer a threat to the Hidden Leaf Village with a new threat seemingly far closer to home.

Fans were ecstatic when it was announced that the anime would start adapting the popular story of the "Vessel Arc", which will act as the landing pad for the fan-favorite character known as Kawaki, who continues to play a pivotal role in the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! The manga has seen a dynamic power shift, with the head of the Kara Organization finally succumbing to the forces of the Hidden Leaf following him having to essentially shatter his Karma in order to survive a fight against the "turncoat" of Kashin Koji! Though Jigen lies defeated, a new threat has arrived in a most unexpected place, within Boruto himself and the Karma that housed the major villain known as Momoshiki!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the release date for Chapter 55 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that will see the next chapter of the saga of the Hidden Leaf releasing in February, showing how the manga will proceed now that Jigen is no longer the major threat that is facing the ninja world:

Oh no! Sorry guys but after rechecking the release date, Boruto Chapter 55 releases on the 19th February as the magazine releases on the 20th!. Chapters always come 1 day before the magazine release. I got the dates mixed up😅. So Boruto Ch55 on the 19th Feb 2021 https://t.co/Q66zCPFX9F — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 20, 2021

The battle against the Kara Organization took its toll on the ninja of Konoha, with Sasuke losing an eye as a result of Boruto being overtaken by Momoshiki, and the events of the future of the series is anyone's guess!

What do you think lies ahead for the Hidden Leaf Village? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha!