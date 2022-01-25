Naruto Cosplay Unites the Entire Uzumaki Family

Naruto has come a long way since his early childhood, seen as a pariah among the citizens of the Hidden Leaf Village thanks to the nine-tailed fox living inside of himself. Now acting as the Seventh Hokage of the village, Naruto has a new family to watch over, settling down with Hinata and having two children, one of which, Boruto, is carrying the torch for the series itself, as one family of cosplayers brings the Uzumaki Clan to life.

In the latest adventures in both the anime and the manga, the Uzumaki Clan welcomed a new member in Kawaki, the former member of the Kara Organization who was being prepped to be the Vessel of Isshiki, aka the leader of Kara, Jigen. With the death of Jigen sending ripples through the ninja world, the anime series has recently seen Kawaki become an official member of Konoha while being warmly welcomed by Naruto’s family into the fold. In the pages of the manga, the Uzumaki family is reeling from a major loss that just took place, which is sure to send shockwaves through Konoha once the news hits the general public.

Instagram Cosplayers Mikan Pack shared a new take on the Uzumaki family, with Naruto and Hinata as the heads of the household and a much younger version of Boruto being featured, as the story of Konoha continues in the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto:

In the pages of the manga, Jigen is dead but the Kara Organization lives on, with Isshiki’s protege Code taking the reins of the rogue ninjas collective. Assembling new comrades in arms, including the likes of Eida and Daemon, the new head of Kara is looking for payback, seeking to not only accomplish the goals of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki, but also is seeking revenge for the loss of his mentor. It might be some time before the anime series gets back on the same track as the manga, but in the meantime, it seems that there will be plenty on Team 7’s plate.

