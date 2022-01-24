Naruto Screenwriter Hypes Boruto’s Newest Arc

In the last week, Naruto has taken over the headlines, and we have the Boruto manga to thank for the drama. After all, its latest update ended with a major death, and now the anime is ready to twist the knife even further. After all, Team 7 has just taken on a new mission with Kawaki at its side, and the screenwriter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is speaking out about the new story!

As you might now, Honda Masaya is the writer behind most of Boruto‘s episodes. He took to Twitter not long ago to thank fans for their recent support, and it was there Masaya teased the core questions behind his latest arc.

Thank you for watching BORUTO episode 233. We'd like to gradually expand the appeal of Kawaki, who has joined Team 7. Throughout this war, Boruto and his friends will experience many encounters and partings. Please enjoy their journey until the end!#BORUTO https://t.co/OOUO3DuPYn — 本田雅也:Honda Masaya (@hon_da) January 23, 2022

“Will Bolt and his friends be able to survive on their own in their first battlefield? Don’t miss it,” Masaya shared before episode 233 went live. And once the episode wrapped, the writer revisited Twitter to share the following:

“Thank you for watching BORUTO episode 233. We’d like to gradually expand the appeal of Kawaki, who has joined Team 7. Throughout this war, Boruto and his friends will experience many encounters and partings. Please enjoy their journey until the end!”

As you can see, this new Boruto arc is all about Team 7 and its new roster. Kawaki has turned the group into a four-man team, and that will no doubt complicate dynamics within Team 7. It is up to Boruto to navigate these changes with fans, and if things aren’t smoothed out, then trouble is on the horizon for Naruto’s wards.

