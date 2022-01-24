Naruto Reveals How Far He’ll Go to Save His Son Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations unveiled just how far Naruto Uzumaki is willing to go in order to save his son with the newest chapter of the series! The manga is currently in the midst of one of its most tense situations yet as the fight with Code has not only put Boruto and Kawaki in the crosshairs, but Naruto and Shikamaru as well. It was an even worse situation for Shikamaru as he found himself taken hostage by Code in the previous chapter, and was threatened by death if Naruto took any step in trying to help free his son from Momoshiki’s Karma clutches.

As the newest chapter of the series soon revealed, no matter what Code told Naruto about how much danger Shikamaru was in, it was soon made clear that Naruto’s fatherly love for his son really trumps all. After being threatened with the death of Shikamaru, Naruto instead does make a move to save his son in the newest chapter. But it’s like he started to move before his mind really grasped the entire gravity of what moving to save his son would mean for the immediate future.

Chapter 66 escalates the intense hostage situation to a new level when it’s revealed that Kawaki’s new Karma power is enough to take on Momoshiki in Boruto’s body. Kawaki then starts fighting against his brother with the intent to kill, and thus worries Naruto over how close Kawaki is to ending his son’s life. When it looks like Kawaki is going to bring Boruto down successfully, Naruto rushes over to save his son before he’s crushed under the weight of one of Kawaki’s new techniques.

Code sees Naruto move before Naruto even realizes himself that his body moved, but decides against killing Shikamaru for the moment. This brief natural move for Naruto revealed that while he indeed does care about Shikamaru, he’s also much more worried about his son. He’s so worried that he’ll in fact do whatever it takes to save his family, and sometimes that will mean that others might be put in danger as a result of his quick and, honestly forgivable actions.

What do you think? How did you feel about Naruto's quick save of his son in the newest chapter? Do you think it means that he's willing to throw others away for the sake of his own son? What will that eventually mean for his relationship with Kawaki since Kawaki is the one attempting to kill Boruto here?