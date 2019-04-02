‘Boruto’ Upsets ‘Naruto’ Fans With Konohamaru Nerf

Boruto has done some questionable things in its run so far, but most of those unforgivable asides have blasted one ninja in the face. For better or worse, Team 7 is giving Konohamaru a run for his money, and Naruto fans aren’t too happy the fighter was just nerfed… again.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out some new episodes, and it was there fans caught up with the jounin. Konohamaru hit up episode 99 easily enough as he stepped in to save Boruto Uzumkai from Jugo. The former member of Team Hawk has gone full berserk mode thanks to his Curse Mark, and Konohamaru was able to fend off the threat.

That is, until Jugo sucked all the chakra from the Leaf Village hero.

In a quick turnaround, Konohamaru was mercilessly taken from the current arc when Jugo grabbed him. The former Sound Village ally began to drain Konohamaru’s chakra away, and the siphon would have killed the ninja eventually. However, Jugo stopped before the jounin died, leaving Team 7 and the other Leaf Village genin to stick it out all on their own.

This nerf continues to play up Konohamaru’s growing damsel role in Boruto. The show might be all about the new generation of Leaf ninja, but fans do want to know how their favorites from Naruto have grown. For many, they wanted Konohamaru to become a jounin par with heroes like Kakashi or Asuma. However, as Boruto has shown so far, Konohamaru is far from reaching Kage status.

