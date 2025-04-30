24 Years Ago, One Piece’s Anime Introduced Us to Its Best Girl

Two years after Eiichiro Oda’s adventure shonen manga One Piece’s debut, Toei Animation released an anime adaptation, bringing Luffy’s epic journey to life. Both the manga and anime have been airing weekly for over two decades, introducing several characters in between and taking this incredible adventure all the way to the Final Saga. Nico Robin is one such character, introduced just over a hundred chapters into Luffy’s journey and stayed with them for good. After entering the Grand Line, the Straw Hat Pirates’ first stop was in Whiskey Peak, where they met Princess Vivi and learn about how Crocodile is terrorizing her kingdom, Alabasta.

Back then, Robin went by the code name Miss All Sunday and was Crocodile’s right hand. Although she was misunderstood as a villain, her actions weren’t guided by her desire to help the Warlord. Instead, her thirst for knowledge and desperation to survive made her do some questionable things. While she’s a beloved member of the crew now, her first meeting with the Straw Hats was less than pleasant. During her debut, no one could’ve imagined that she would not only join the crew but also end up becoming one of the most beloved characters in the entire show.

24 years ago today, we first met Miss All Sunday aka Nico Robin! 🗺️🏴‍☠️ #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/EVyOgI0akO — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 30, 2025

Robin Debuted in One Piece Episode 67

The official account of Toei Animation shared a post on April 29th, celebrating the day she met the crew for the first time. Robin debuted in Episode 67, where she blows up Igaram’s ship. Igaram dressed up as Princess Vivi, acting as a decoy for the enemies. Luffy and the others believed Robin fell for the ruse, but the truth was far from it.

She not only lets Igaram live without raising Crocodile’s suspicion, but also tries to help Luffy by giving him an Eternal Log Pose to Alabasta. Of course, Luffy rejects her kind intentions and ends up traveling through several islands before reaching Alabasta. Even before joining the crew, Robin saves Luffy’s life. After Crocodile’s defeat, she joins the Straw Hat Pirates and has been one of their closest friends ever since.

Robin Is One of the Most Beloved Characters in the Show

Robin is praised for not only her beauty but also her character depth and writing. Her heartbreaking backstory was revealed in the Enies Lobby Arc, making her a fan-favorite character. After doing everything she could to survive for more than twenty years, she easily sacrificed herself to save Luffy and the others. Of course, the crew wouldn’t just let her get executed by the Marines. Luffy even waged war against the World Government to save her.

Robin isn’t only strong, but her ability to read Poneglyphs makes her the most important Straw Hat member. She can read ancient text carved in giant stones that tells the truth behind the Void Century, a period of time completely erased from history. In order to reach Laugh Tale, Luffy must find four Road Poneglyphs, which tell of a certain location. By finding out all four locations, the center point on the map will tell the crew where Laughtale is.