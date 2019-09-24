Boruto’s New Chapter Makes the Anime’s Very First Scene Way Darker

Over its lifetime, Naruto has shocked its fans more than they ever expected to be. The series pulled out some huge turnarounds with the Leaf Village, and Boruto is continuing to do the same. To date, the sequel has thrown out some shockers in the manga, but none can hold a candle to the secret which the series’ latest chapter dropped. Oh, and if you watch the anime, then you will never be able to see its opening scene the same way after learning the secret.

So, you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 38 below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those of you who are caught up on Boruto, you will know the manga just did something insane. To start, the leader of Kara decided to take on Naruto and Sasuke at the same. Jigen seemed like he was destined to lose against the pair, but the baddie beat both soundly before sealing away Naruto in an alternate dimension. It was also revealed that Jigen is really Isshiki Otsutsuki living in a human vessel, and all of these details should add up in your head if you have seen the anime.

After all, the very first episode of Boruto saw a certain character go rogue, and fans know what is up.

As you can see here, the opening scene of Boruto sees the titular hero fighting with Kawaki, a friend who also bears the Karma mark. Fans were very confused as to how Kawaki came to a point where he’d destroy the Hidden Leaf, but it is not actually him; The opening sequence is most likely Isshiki inside of Kawaki’s body after having forced the boy into becoming a vessel.

And if that was not creepy enough, it does get worse. You might remember Kawaki telling Boruto he will send the Uzumaki “where I sent the Seventh Hokage.” Well, if this is Isshiki talking as we expect, then it looks like Naruto is still sealed away when this battle happens. Boruto is clearly older by several years in this sequence, so fans are thinking Naruto is going to be sealed away for years at this point. Clearly, the latest chapter of Boruto wanted to have lasting effects, and the anime seems to show its consequences will be huge.

Do you see how these two series just connected…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.