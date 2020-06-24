Naruto Report Suggests Boruto Will Adapt the Kara Arc Next

✖

If there is one thing the Boruto anime is lacking, it would be a tight plot. The show has been rather lax with its story ever since the sequel debuted, but the same cannot be said for the Boruto manga. The print series has been nothing but focused on its main plot since day one, and a new report suggests the anime is about to get on board with that story. After all, Kara is calling, and there is no avoiding the villainous group when they come knocking.

According to a new report, it seems like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is ready to take the plunge with its new arc. Multiple fan-pages online are starting to report that Shonen Jump will announce the new Kara arc later this week. The supposed leak comes days before the new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump debuts, so fans are keeping a close eye on this growing rumor.

After all, it would make sense for the Kara arc to be adapted by the anime soon. The show finished its take on its bandits awhile back, and their part in the manga came before Kara. Boruto and the gang have been made aware of the organization thanks to the bandit group, and the Hidden Leaf has questions. After all, Kara has something to do with the mark on Boruto's hand, so it makes sense that Naruto wants answers.

Currently, fans are waiting to see what comes of this rumor, but it seems they are confident in it. Many did expect Kara to pop up when the anime returned from its COVID-19 hiatus. As shows like One Piece and Digimon Adventure return to TV, it is only right for Boruto to return, and it might as well bring Jigen along with it.

Are you excited to see Kara make a full-blown appearance in the Boruto anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

