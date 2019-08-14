Boruto Debuts Powerful, Double-Edged Sealing Technique

Naruto Uzumaki knows what bad can come from a sealing jutsu, and he is not the only one. Over the decades, Naruto has introduced lots of sealing techniques, and it seems Boruto is plenty interested in them too. After all, the sequel just revealed a new sort of seal which is double-edged for the user.

But rest easy! This seal does not kill anyone at the very least.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it saw an arc come to a close. At long last, Konohamaru ended his mission involving a girl named Lemon who he came to crush on. As it turns out, Lemon was put into an arranged marriage to appease a godlike figure known as Soma, but Lemon paid a huge toll when she was forced to seal the beast.

At first, Konohamaru tried to seal the beast by using Sealing Technique: Three Directions Seal. The move was used by his granddad years ago, and Konohamaru uses another seal once he summons Enra to his side. However, these moves do not work on Soma as has similar powers to the Shinigami. It falls to Lemon to seal the creature using a sacred hairpin of hers which puts the beast inside her. She is able to get Soma under control, but it came at high cost. By sealing the creature insider of herself, Lemon lost all of her memories for good, and she was no longer able to remember Konohamaru or anyone else.

With his crush stricken with permanent amnesia, Konohamaru decides it is time he went home. The episode ends with the Hiruzen returning back to the Leaf Village, but he has one comfort to lean upon. Unlike with the Third and Fourth Hokage, this powerful sealing technique did not kill Lemon, so he can live knowing she is fine living life wherever she may be.

So, are you glad this sealing wasn’t as dramatic as those several before it? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.