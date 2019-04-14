‘Boruto’ Spoiler Teases A New Jugo Transformation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is nearly finished with its latest arc, and the aside story has focused on all things Jugo. With his curse seal going berserk, the Team Hawk alum is in serious trouble, and a brand-new synopsis is teasing what is coming next for Jugo.

Thanks to fan-translator Organic Dinosaur, Boruto will hit up fans next week with episode 103. “Migration Season” is promising a big battle on Jugo’s behalf.

“Because of the power of the cursed seal, Jugo goes on a rampage,” the synopsis teases.

“Since Jugo has been transformed into a monster, what will happen to Boruto!? Due to the effects of a drug that activates the power of the cursed seal, Jugo progressively undergoes a cursed seal transformation!”

As the teaser continues, fans learned Jugo’s berserk state is more powerful than ever thanks to this drug. Boruto and Suigetsu are not sure how they will deal with his form. In the past, it was Sasuke who calmed down Jugo when he lost control, but the Uchiha is not around these days. If Sarada is lucky, she may be able to unlock that power within herself. But, for now, fans are in the dark about how Jugo will overcome his berserk form next week.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

