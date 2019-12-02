Boruto Reveals the Source of Urashiki’s New Form

Boruto came back with a hot episode this past weekend, and it left fans with more questions than answers. At last, things are building up to a climax for the Time Slip arc, so Urashiki is ready to unleash hell upon his enemies. His anger is bad news for Boruto’s gang, and it seems the team is in for something they never expected.

After all, Urashiki has been terrifying enough since he reared his head. With his back against the wall, the Otsutsuki is about to take things up a notch, and that means he is getting a new form.

Now, fans have learned a little bit about Urashiki and his new form. Thanks to next week’s preview, fans have discovered the boost is kickstarted after Urashiki begins to – well – cannibalize himself.

Boruto Episode 135 preview photos. Urashiki eats his own eyes and a yellow rinnegan activates inbetween his forehead. Sasuke also finally opens his eyes and sees Sakura healing him. pic.twitter.com/IfdEAmTivf — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) December 1, 2019

Yes, that is right. In order for Urashiki to unlock his upcoming form, he will have to eat a part of himself. In fact, he must eat both of his eyes in order to absorb the energy of the Blue Rinnegan. Once he does that, he will active a third eye which holds the ever-powerful Yellow Rinnegan.

Of course, fans know why they should fear that power. Momoshiki proved the Rinnegan of an Otsutsuki should never be taken lightly. Boruto, Naruto, and even Jiraiya have struggled to get the upper hand when faced with the Blue Rinnegan. Now, it seems things are about to get even harder for the trio, so here’s to hoping they can take down Urashiki without too many knockouts.

