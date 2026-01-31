Amazon Just Made Prime’s Masterpiece Sci-Fi Show Free For Everyone (But Be Quick!)

At this point, just about everyone who’s seen it is a fan of this video game adaptation, which is lauded for its fidelity to the original IP and has maintained an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes across both seasons. And for the next 11 days, the first season is free to stream on YouTube—so if you aren’t looking to pay for Prime Video, now is the best time to catch it before it’s back behind that paywall.

While the first season of Fallout, based on the video game franchise of the same name, dropped all 8 of its episodes at once, the second season has moved to a weekly episode schedule, leaving some fans lamenting the bingable nature of the first season. The choice to drop the entire first season on YouTube comes directly after the release of Episode 7 of Season 2, titled “The Handoff,” the penultimate episode of the second season—and the one that finally pulled back the curtain on one of the most mysterious characters in the Fallout series story.

It’s a Show Worth Jumping on the Train For

Play video

It’s not the usual move for a streaming platform to drop an entire series of its show for free, even one as profitable as Prime. But it does go to show just how fantastic of an adaptation that Fallout has become. The ability that the series has to convince viewers to become paying subscribers (discovering just how, exactly, the Ghoul lost his nose is reason enough for most people), and that’s not even mentioning the cliffhanger ending that perfectly teases New Vegas—a great easter egg for game fans, and a harrowing moment for fans new to the series.

But there’s a running clock attached to this offer. The video descriptions on each of the episodes dictate that as of February 11th, 2026, the season will be pulled from YouTube and back exclusively on Prime Video. So if you’re looking to try before you buy, you’ve got limited time to do so before the chance is gone for good.

And if you need more convincing to check out the series while it’s streaming for free, the official Fallout synopsis speaks for itself: Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

What's been your favorite Fallout moment so far?