2025 PS5 Game Permanently Removed From the PlayStation Store Out of Nowhere

A PS5 and PS4 game just released last year in 2025 has been removed from the PlayStation Store out of nowhere. The game in question is not the most consequential game on PSN, but for any and all who had it in their PS Store Wishlists, well, the chance to buy it is gone. The 2025 game is not only being delisted from the PlayStation Store, but other platforms as well; however, at the moment of writing this, it remains available on all other storefronts for purchase. This includes the Xbox Store, Steam, and the Nintendo eShop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newly delisted PS5 game is Amuzo Games and Tower Studios’ Socciable Soccer 25, which actually debuted in 2024, but only on PC. It didn’t come to consoles until April 2025. In other words, it’s been delisted less than a year after its release, at least on console. Games get delisted all the time, but this is a quicker turnaround than most.

Why the PS5 Game Is Being Delisted

Per usual, there is no reason why this delisting is happening. What we do know is that servers are staying online, at least for now, so the entirety of the game is playable for all of those who already own it. Of course, the servers won’t stay up perpetually now that the game is being delisted, but right now, there is no word of them being shut down, and the aforementioned duo have said they will give a heads-up when they are being taken down.

“We would like to thank our players for the passion and support you’ve shown throughout its journey,” reads a delisting statement. “This marks an exciting transition for the franchise as we move into a new era with Sociable Soccer Champions, where the future of fast, accessible arcade football continues. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning players there.”

What’s next for the series, remains to be seen, but that statement suggests it does indeed have a future. It is also unclear why the PlayStation version was delisted before the other versions, but this is presumably just the product of PlayStation being quicker to respond to the request. Whatever the case, the other versions will follow in the coming hours and days.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.