‘Boruto’ Coming to Blu-ray, DVD Next Spring

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is having a great year in Japan, and now that the series has officially premiered its English dub on Toonami, things are going to get even bigger for the popular Naruto sequel.

This will definitely carry over into next year as well as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is officially coming to home video next Spring.

Announced during Viz Media’s panel for Weekly Shonen Jump, Boruto will officially be released on Blu-ray and DVD next Spring. This will be great news for fans of the English dub as well, which has premiered on Toonami to much acclaim so far.

Fans of the previous series will be excited to hear that Maile Flanagan returning to voice Naruto Uzumaki, Yuri Lowenthal will be voicing Sasuke Uchiha, Tom Gibis will be performing Shikamaru Nara, and Kate Higgins will be portraying Sakura once more.

New cast members were added to the series in order to portray the new batch of young ninjas as well with Amanda Celine Miller as Boruto Uzumaki, Cherami Leigh as Sarada Uchiha, Robbie Daymond as Mitsuki, Todd Haberkorn as Shikadai Nara, and Melissa Fahn as Himawari Uzumaki joining the cast.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.

The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did. But now even more fans will see it as the series has changed its time slot once again, now airing on Sundays.