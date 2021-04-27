Naruto Reveals the Weakness to Eida's Power

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explained the weakness to Eida's power with the newest chapter of the series! With the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki all settled, the manga series is now setting the stage for its next big arc. This also means that the next primary antagonists of the manga have been set as well. Continuing from a previous cliffhanger teasing how the Kara member Code would be taking vengeance on Boruto and Kawaki in an attempt to turn himself into an Otsutsuki, the newest chapter of the series saw Code team up with a brand new ally -- the powerful Eida.

Awakening this mysterious new character with the newest chapter of the series, it was revealed that Eida might be one of the most powerful foes in the series yet. Not only does she have a level of omniscience that allows her to see every event folding around her in the present and several years in the past, but instantly makes everyone fall in love with her. But she also revealed that her power has a distinct weakness as well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Code tries to learn more about the mysterious Eida in Chapter 57 of the series, she explains that her clairvoyance powers have their limits. She's not able to look into the past before she was born, but is able to peek into any event since she was born along with constantly being aware of the present time. She's either looking at current events in real time, or choosing particular points to check out. But it's given her a supreme level of knowledge.

In regards to her more romantic ability, she has the power to charm the hearts of everyone who is around her. She explains that while this ability ensnares men and women, but it does not work against Otsutsuki or blood relatives. While this is a big weakness, it's also something she wants to utilize to make herself happy. It's here Eida decides to form a team with Code.

Hoping to make contact with Kawaki and potentially fall in love without the use of her power, she is now working with Code to help him accomplish his goal of finding Kawaki and Boruto, summoning the ten tails, and becoming an Otsutsuki himself. With such a strange set of abilities, it does make one wonder about potential counter strategies.

What do you think? How do you think Boruto and the others can face off against someone all knowing and all enchanting like Eida? Will there be a loop hole to exploit in her power with this limits?