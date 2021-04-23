Boruto Reveals Eida's Biggest Wish

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has changed the game astronomically in the war between the Hidden Leaf Village and the nefarious Kara Organization following the fight between Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, Kawaki, and Jigen, and it seems as if Kara's newest member has an odd goal in comparison to the other members seeking to elevate the celestial ninjas known as the Ohtsutsuki. As Eida is awoken by Kara's youngest member in Code, it's clear that she has some dark designs for Konoha, which definitely have the son of the Seventh Hokage placed squarely into her sights.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 57, you may want to steer clear now to dodge spoiler territory.

Code woke up Eida from her slumber as the benefactor of the now-deceased Jigen had learned that the sleeping ninja "knew everything in the world" and wanted to learn the best way to rid himself of his "power inhibitors", as he is looking for vengeance against the Hidden Leaf for the death of Isshiki. What Code discovers in Eida is that not only is she basically "all-knowing" but that anyone who enters her presence immediately falls in love with her, Code included.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Eida explains in the latest manga chapter, Amado had helped to forge her powers of persuasion, but they're ones that she cannot "turn off", essentially meaning that she has been robbed of "ordinary love". There is one major exception to her powers, however, in that no member of the Ohtsutsuki can fall in love with her instantly in the way that Code did. As Code explains, there are two young ninjas that would make for worthwhile targets of Eida's love in the vessels known as Boruto and Kawaki, which should definitely make things interesting in the days to come.

With Eida waking from her coma, a new Kara Organization has been forged with Code at the helm, and now that Naruto no longer has the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox and Sasuke no longer has the Rinnegan at his disposal, it seems that Boruto and Kawaki are going to need to step up to the plate in more ways than one.

How do you think Eida will factor into the future adventures of Boruto and the other ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.