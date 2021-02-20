Boruto Sets Up its Next Big Bad with a New Villain Mission

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has set up its next big bad with a new villain's mission with the newest chapter of the series. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just ended a massive fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and it seemed like things had finally settled after the fight when Kawaki was able to wake Boruto out of his possession from Momoshiki Otsutsuki. But as the newest chapter of the manga reveals, things are far from over as the series is already setting the stage for its next major villain as the remnants of Kara are now making their move.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation introduced the members of Kara, and one that sticks out immediately is Code because he's been handled much differently in the manga. He's been hanging on the back burner through the entire Kawaki saga thus far, and it seems like that was because Code is about to take the center stage as the main antagonist.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 55 starts to break down the immediate fallout of the fight with Isshiki and Momoshiki, and Code is revealed to be the one assigned to monitor the currently brewing Ten Tails. It's revealed that he was actually supposed to be a vessel to, but Kawaki ended up taking his place in line. This leaves Code with an unfinished and white version of the Karma mark, and he wants to become an official vessel.

Soon Isshiki's soul appears from Code's Karma, and gives him the next mission. Code will be taking his place as the inheritor of Isshiki's will and is tasked with feeding Kawaki or Boruto to the Ten Tails to form the Divine Tree. Telling him to become a full Otsutsuki himself, and eventually then become a god by eating the rest of the universe, Code is taking it upon his shoulders.

It's a little more personal for Code than that, however, as he simply wants to take revenge on those who killed his god rather than want to become one himself. But if that's what Isshiki wants, that's what he'll get from Code. But what did you think? What did you think seeing Code take center stage in the manga at last? Curious to see what his Karma mark has to offer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!