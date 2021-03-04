Boruto Hypes Fans with Gorgeous Episode Promo

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has been blowing away fans with its latest story arc, "The Vessel Arc", which has brought the long-awaited manga character of Kawaki into the anime proper, and the next episode has revealed a new promo that is turning many anime fans' heads. With the latest episodes featuring Team 7 managing to defeat the Hidden Mist Village ninja Ao, a former hero during the Fourth Ninja World War who found himself in the employ of the Kara Organization, they've had little time to rest before a new threat has been thrown the way of Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki.

The latest episode of the anime was surprisingly able to add some new material to the Vessel Arc which hadn't been seen in the manga, specifically the childhood of Kawaki following his "adoption" by Jigen of the Kara Organization. Pitted against the Kara member known as Garou, the young ninja managed to defeat the villain by shockingly blow off his lower jaw and surprising Jigen in the process. With Kawaki earning his spot as a "Vessel", he has recently made his presence known in the anime as the ninjas of Konoha attempt to figure out whether this new warrior is a friend or foe.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this gorgeous new image from the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, that shows off the talents of Studio Pierrot with a fresh look at Kawaki of the Kara Organization:

OMG NEW SCREENSHOT FOR 189! THIS EPISODE IS GOING TO BE INSANE!! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/X7p8U38B52 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 4, 2021

Currently, in the manga, the Hidden Leaf Village is dealing with the leader of the Kara Organization and the latest battle that took a number of power boosts from Naruto and Sasuke. With a major death taking place in the franchise, fans are left wondering how the future will progress with the series creator, Masashi Kishimoto, currently at the helm as a writer. Needless to say, anime fans can expect some major changes as the series continues to follow the events of its source material.

With the initial episode of the anime showing both Boruto and Kawaki as teenagers, it will be interesting to see if we someday receive a "Boruto Shippuden" to continue the series.

What do you think of this fresh image of Kawaki in the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.