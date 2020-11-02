Boruto Writer Teases the Anime's Kara Arc Comeback

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been introducing Kara to the anime series with an original arc that has seen Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha react to the strength of Kara's Inners, one of the writers behind the series is teasing Kawaki's story and a return to the Kara arc. The anime has been in the midst of the Kara Actuation arc, an original arc for the anime that's taken a few bits from the manga but has combined it with new material to create a whole kind of new introduction to the Kara group for anime fans.

But while the newest opening theme sequence for the series teased Kawaki, Jigen, and several other important Kara members from the manga they have yet to make a full appearance in the anime. According to Masaya Honda, who wrote the script for the next episode of the series, Kawaki's story will be starting in the anime soon enough.

With Boruto's newest episode seeing Boruto master a new king of Rasengan and its drawbacks, the next episode of the series teases that Team 7 will be having a major rematch against Deepa sooner rather than later. But Masaya definitely made fans more excited to see this upcoming fight as the writer took to Twitter to tease Episode 173 with the following, "I am in charge of the script of next BORUTO ep173. It's finally the beginning of Boruto's return match!!"

But the more intriguing tease came shortly after as Masaya confirmed that the final moments of this rematch between Team 7 and Deepa will be leading toward Kawaki's debut in the anime, "The end of this battle leads to Kawaki's story. Don't miss it!" With Konohamaru and Mugino now outside of the Hidden Leaf Village investigating Victor's mysterious laboratory, it's really only a matter of time before we see Kawaki make his debut in the anime series.

Kawaki is currently one of the most important characters in the manga release of the series, so his introduction to the anime will appropriately be a pretty huge deal as he kicks off a huge wave of shake ups for the series going forward. But what do you think? Are you excited to see the anime return to the Kara arc and lead to Kawaki's introduction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!