New Boruto Promo Sets Up an Important Kara Arc Moment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might currently be making its way through the original Kara Actuation arc, but the newest episode of the series has a cliffhanger that teases a prominent Kara arc moment from the manga fans might recognize. The newest episode of the series saw Boruto and the rest of Team 7 in the fallout from their first real clash against the members of Kara, and now they are preparing themselves for their next move. This next move apparently being moments from the manga that fans have been waiting to see since Kara was brought to the anime.

With both Deepa and Victor totally defeating Konohamaru and his Team 7 in the prior episode (even leaving Mitsuki in a critical condition), Konohamaru is now heading out to a new region to investigate Victor's shady company and the rest of Kara more. But as the newest episode comes to an end, Mugino decides to go along with him. This moment is crucial for both characters.

Because while Mugino might seem like a character who was invented for the anime's original Kara Actuation arc, he's actually a key player in the manga. The difference here is that we got to know him a little more before he and Konohamaru set out to investigate a certain object that kicks the full Kara saga in motion in the manga.

Mugino's time in the manga, while important, was short so all of this set up during the Kara Actuation arc helped to cement what he means to Konohamaru and the rest of Team 7. This also puts a huge target on both of their backs now they are heading into Kara's territory, and the anime has already done the work of cementing just how dangerous they can be. But what do you think of it?

