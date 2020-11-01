Naruto Explains the Dangers of Boruto's New Rasengan

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has just wrapped a training arc for Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha following their big loss to Kara's Deepa, and while Boruto might think he's ready for the upcoming rematch there's now a whole new wrench thrown into things as the newest episode of the series explained there are some big dangers to Boruto's newly developed take on the Rasengan. Through his training with Kakashi, Boruto had reached a new understanding of the Rasengan technique and found a way to make it smaller by compressing its energies into a much smaller point.

But as Kakashi explains to him in the newest episode of the series, this new "Compression Rasengan" has a lot of drawbacks that could even damage Boruto in the long run. That means that Boruto won't be able to use this new Rasengan freely lest he gets his arm "blown off" in a future accident.

Hearing what Kakashi had to say about Boruto’s new rasengan has really gotten me worried for this rematch, but I can’t wait to witness the rematch. pic.twitter.com/6jYWZLNswp — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 1, 2020

Episode 172 of the series sees Boruto recovering from his rematch against Shojoji. After struggling to defeat him the first time around, Boruto was able to break through his air jutsu shields in the rematch thanks to the power of his new Compression Rasengan. But there was an odd response from Boruto as he briefly inspected his slightly damaged hand before passing out completely.

When he awakes in the hospital in the newest episode, Kakashi explains that while Boruto's Compression Rasengan has a higher level of intensity he's lucky that it didn't backfire against Shojoji. It turns out that the more chakra he compresses, the greater recoil it will have on Boruto's arm as a result. This burden to Boruto's arm is so great, in fact, that Kakashi tells him not to use it recklessly. Kakashi not only tells him, however, he orders him not to use it recklessly.

Boruto has this powerful new Rasengan to use against Deepa should they meet in battle again, but it's now been made clear that he can't just use it whenever he wants. It's going to be a last resort move. But what do you think? Does this reflect how strong this new Rasengan is? Is this just a convenient excuse to stop using the Compression Rasengan when the anime returns to the manga's events?