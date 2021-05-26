Boruto Introduces Kawaki to Kurama in New Episode

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been following the introduction of the Vessel known as Kawaki for its past several episodes, recently bringing the former member of the Kara Organization into the ranks of the Hidden leaf Village, and it seems as if the new member of the Uzumaki Clan is set to meet up with one of the most terrifying beings in the world in the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama. While Kawaki's transition into both Konoha and the Uzumaki family has been anything but smooth, the Hidden Leaf Village definitely needs his help in battling against the Kara Organization and their plans.

Recently, the anime for the sequel to Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden focused on the insane battle between the Seventh Hokage and the member of the Kara Organization known as Delta, with Naruto barely able to eke out a victory against the nefarious ninja. Kawaki is continuing to try to fit into a world of peace that has been foreign to him throughout his entire life, being chosen as a toddler to become an instrumental part of Jigen's plans for the ninja world. Sporting the energy known as Karma alongside Boruto, it's clear that Kawaki is a powerful warrior but still has a long way to go before understanding how to exist in a village dedicated to peace.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared several images from the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, featuring Kawaki coming face to face with the nine-tailed fox, Kurama, who still resides within the Seventh Hokage but has definitely mellowed out a considerable degree since first appearing in the Shonen franchise:

While the anime still has some serious ground to cover to hit the current events taking place in the franchise's manga, fans can expect some big things to come for Kawaki and also for the Kyuubi which will have big ramifications for the ninja world at large. Naruto and Kawaki perhaps have more in common than the Seventh Hokage and his son, Boruto, with the former duo having to grow up in an environment that had them separated from society.

What do you think will happen during the meeting between the Vessel and the Nine-Tailed Fox? What have you thought about the Vessel Arc to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.