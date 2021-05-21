Boruto Promo Teases Kawaki's Ninja Training With Naruto

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations details Kawaki's new ninja training together with Naruto Uzumaki with the promo for the next episode of the anime series! Now that the anime is fully making its way through the Kawaki saga, things have gotten more intense as Naruto had gone through his first real fight against a member of Kara. While it was an eye-opening fight for Naruto (and fans) as to what the members of Kara could be capable of, it was just as transformative of a fight for Kawaki as he realized how much Naruto means to him.

Now Kawaki is in an important point of shifting as Naruto and the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village make their move after dealing with Kara. As Kawaki tries to decide what to do for himself, his first real step forward is apparently to ask Naruto to train him as he realizes that there is indeed chakra within his body (which is something he had no idea about before thanks to his modified body and Jigen's harsh training). This training is teased even further with a promo for Episode 200 of the anime.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Episode 200 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled "Becoming a Student," and a new synopsis for the episode gives us an idea as to Kawaki's new ninja training. As shared by @Abdul_S17 and @Rocha_Luana on Twitter, the episode is teased with, "Kawaki and the group that prevented Delta's attack start training for the next battle! Kawaki, who became interested in in ninjutsu, starts training hard with Naruto!"

The synopsis continues with the tease, "Do they get any clues to unravel the mysteries of Karma! Kawaki asks Naruto and starts training like a real shinobi!" Now that Kawaki has become much closer with Naruto, Boruto and the rest of the Uzumaki family (and has largely lost access to his body's powers thanks to losing his arm), it seems he has become comfortable enough to take the next step and learn more about this ninja world that he has been thrust into.

It seems we will be fully seeing what this new training will look like in the next episode, and you can tune into new episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on a weekly basis through Crunchyroll and Hulu. Are you excited to see Kawaki's ninja training? How are you liking the Kawaki arc in the anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!