Boruto Cliffhanger Maims Kawaki With Major Naruto Save

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations maimed Kawaki with a major Uzumaki Family save with the cliffhanger in its newest episode! The previous episode of the series saw Delta of Kara making her move and invading the Hidden Leaf Village after being frustrated at not getting information from Kashin Koji about Kawaki's whereabouts. This lead her directly to Naruto and the others' location, and the end of the previous episode teased that Naruto would have his first real fight against a member of Kara in order to protect Kawaki and the rest of his children.

The newest episode of the series makes good on this promise, and through the fight against Delta, Kawaki realizes just how much Naruto actually cares for him. Seeing Naruto declare that Kawaki is one of the children he will protect with all of his might, Kawaki decides to do the same when he jumps in front of one of Delta's powerful eye beams to save Naruto and Himawari from their doom.

This was a massive moment in the manga so I expected the anime to output the same level of intensity, and they rightfully did. Kawaki shielding Naruto & Himawari one of my favourite scenes from the Ep! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/MLJoijbSZs — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 9, 2021

Kawaki has steadily been opening up to Naruto and the rest of the Uzumaki family during his time living under their roof, and fans have seen how Naruto has made efforts to reach out and truly understand Kawaki's terrible situation. It seems all of this has made an impact on Kawaki as when push came to shove, Kawaki was willing to directly take Delta's destructive beam at the cost of his right arm.

Kawaki reveals earlier in the episode that Delta's eye laser destroys elements at an atomic level and that means that even his body (or Naruto's) would not be able to recover from when hit. This is immediately the case at the end of Episode 198 as Kawaki has lost his arm after taking that blast directly. But in that, he saved Naruto and Himawari from being killed themselves as Delta had used Himawari to lure Naruto into a blast instead.

This marks a major turning point for Kawaki and the rest of the Uzumaki Family, but now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Naruto and the others can successfully fight off Delta before it's all over. What did you think of Kawaki's last minute save? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!