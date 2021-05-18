Boruto Promo Teases Naruto's New Job

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just gave Konoha fans the conclusion of the battle between the Seventh Hokage and the powerful member of the Kara Organization in Delta, and it seems as if the father of Boruto will find himself in a brand new position to ensure the safety of his village. With Kawaki being a key part of the Kara Organization's goals for the future, acting as a "Vessel" that will push forward the energy known as Karma, it's clear that this nefarious organization is the biggest threat to the Hidden Leaf Village as it stands.

Naruto was able to defeat Delta in a one-on-one fight, but it's clear that the Seventh Hokage had to go full throttle when it came to scoring a victory against one of the insanely powerful members of Kara. Though Boruto's dad made sure to keep Delta alive following her defeat, she apparently made sure that she wouldn't be a prisoner of war and decided to leave no evidence by killing herself in a giant explosion. Witnessing her demise, it seems as if Naruto is going to take on a brand new role as the teacher to Kawaki as the current Hokage realizes that the Hidden Leaf Village needs to bring the young ninja into the fold.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared a preview for the 200th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, showing that Naruto will be splitting his time between being the leader of Konoha and training Kawaki, who might be powerful but has a lot to learn about becoming a ninja himself:

In the pages of the manga, Naruto has been undergoing a serious change to his life as a result of his latest battle against Jigen, the leader of the Kara Organization, which has big ramifications for the village as a whole. With Naruto taking on this mentor role to Kawaki, which will see him teaching him more about ninjutsu and the power that one can glean from it, we'll have to see if these skills will eventually be used for good or evil in the future of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

