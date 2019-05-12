Boruto: Konoha Shinden Arc Episode Titles Surface Online

Some of the most popular arcs of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have either been adaptations of the events from the manga or the light novels written after Naruto’s ended, and fans are curious as to how the new arc adapting Sho Hinata’s Konoha Shinden will turn out. The first episode of this recently premiered, and fans are already looking forward to seeing what will come next.

Luckily, fans now have an idea of just where this arc will go as the titles for the Konoha Shinden arc have been revealed. Thanks to translations from @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, you can now see the titles for the next four episodes of the series. Minor spoilers below.

Episodes 107-110 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are titled as such:

Episode 107 – “Steam Ninja Scrolls: A Battle Between Dogs and Cats!” (5/19) Episode 108 – “Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Phantom Inn!” (5/26) Episode 109 – “Steam Ninja Scrolls: Potato Chips and a Huge Rock!!” (6/2) Episode 110 – “Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Reviving Hot Springs” (6/9)

The Konoha Shinden arc began with the most recent episode of the series, and it adapts the light novel Konoha Shinden. Originally released in Japan in 2016 and written by Sho Hinata, the spin-off novel follows Kakashi, Guy, and Mirai fifteen years after the events of the Fourth Shinobi Ninja War. Konoha Shinden takes place around the same time as the final chapter of the original Naruto series, and before the Sarada arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, so this arc could serve as the proper introduction for the character that has only been seen or mentioned in passing before.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

