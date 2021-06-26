Naruto Reveals Daemon's Terrifying Powers in Boruto

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has changed the game following the final battle between Jigen and the most powerful ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village, and with the Kara Organization now moving in a different direction than the goals they once had, a new "knight" has entered the ring. The young member of the nefarious ninja collective Daemon has been unleashed upon the world following Code's discovery of the powerhouse known as Eida, and it seems as if the Kara member has a power that might make him one of the most powerful fighters in the ninja world today.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 59, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The latest installment of Masashi Kishimoto's manga featured the continued conversation between Code and Eida, with the latter having her own unique abilities that will make her quite the problem for the Ninja World. Anyone who isn't a member of the Otsutsuki or has Karma running through their veins will immediately fall in love with Eida, as Code has done in the current chapters. As Eida explains, she has a knight that is lying in wait, which turns out to be the young powerhouse known as Daemon.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When Daemon is first unearthed in this chapter, he finds some willing opponents as he nearly kills Code thanks to his proximity to Eida, revealing his unique ability in the process. When an opponent attempts to deliver a blow against Daemon, the intent and delivery of that attack will transfer to the attacker themselves. As Eida explains, it's a devastating ability:

"The stronger the intent to kill, the more powerful the reaction. A foe simple picturing the killing scene will cause the end result to be instantly reflected upon him or her."

With the addition of Daemon, the Kara Organization is now far different from the lineup that first came into conflict with the Hidden Leaf Village and it seems that even following Jigen's death, Code and his allies will be a serious threat to the Ninja World, especially with Naruto and Sasuke de-powered.

What do you think of Daemon's terrifying power? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.