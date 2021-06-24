Boruto's New Episode Shows How Little Naruto and Sasuke Have Changed

✖

The biggest fight of the Hidden Leaf Village has finally arrived in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and while Naruto and Sasuke certainly have grown significantly since the early days of the anime franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto, it seems that the more things change, the more they stay the same. With the leader of the Kara Organization attempting to bring back Kawaki into the clutches of his collection of rogue ninjas, it seems that not even the Seventh Hokage and the final member of the Uchiha Clan will be enough to ultimately defeat Jigen.

Naruto and Sasuke have been quite the team over the years, even though the majority of Naruto Shippuden saw them at one another's throats, with the final Uchiha attempting to get revenge for the loss of his clan against both his brother and the village of Konoha. The first time that the two members of Team 7 teamed up, they were battling against the swordmaster Zabuza and his apprentice, Haku. Unfortunately for the young ninjas, they were far from prepared in taking on this next-level threat at their young age but ultimately were able to pull out a victory thanks to their teacher Kakashi and Naruto's power he was granted by the Nine-Tailed Fox living inside of him.

Twitter User Sasunaru Loops shared this amazing Easter Egg that shows that even in their adult years, both Naruto and Sasuke perhaps haven't changed that much from their younger years when they were attempting to achieve their dreams as Genin in the ranks of the Hidden Leaf:

some things never change naruto ep. 16 // boruto ep. 204 pic.twitter.com/CXj8MGFIS1 — sasunaru loops (@sasunaruloops) June 20, 2021

While the anime is in full swing in the battle between the Kara Organization and Konoha, it still has some serious ground to cover before it is able to hit the current events taking place within the pages of the manga. Needless to say, there are plenty of battles facing down the current iteration of Team 7 before they are able to reach the current status of Masashi Kishimoto's printed material. Anime fans definitely shouldn't only prepare for some major actions, but also some major casualties across the board.

