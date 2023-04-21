Boruto Elevates The Konoha Civil War

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is officially on hiatus for both its anime and its manga. With the fight against Code acting as the crescendo for Studio Pierrot's anime adaptation, the manga has made things much more interesting thanks to Boruto Uzumaki's current status quo. Thanks to a new power used by Eida, the playing field has changed, giving Kawaki a big advantage but causing the son of the Seventh to have to battle against former allies and rely on some new companions in his struggle to survive in this new ninja world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 80, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Thanks to Eida's wild ninjutsu, the ninja world has changed. The former Kara member has made it so that everyone on the planet, except for a handful of ninjas, believe that Kawaki and not Boruto is the son of Naruto and Hinata. With every ninja in Konoha, sans for Sarada and a few others, believing that Boruto killed the Seventh Hokage, Momoshiki and several other Konoha residents are now gunning to take down Boruto Uzumaki. As we see in the latest chapter, Boruto is now tangling with former friends in a very big change of pace.

Boruto Vs The World

Luckily, the spell that was put over the world didn't affect Sarada Uchiha, who was able to convince her father to lend Boruto Uzumaki a hand. Whisking Boruto away, Sasuke took the opportunity to hear his side of the story, but Boruto's former friends weren't the only big problem on his plate. Boruto still has the Otsutsuki member, Momoshiki, bouncing around in his head, and more so than ever, the villain is attempting to take control of their shared body.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga will return this fall, and many fans are left wondering whether the time skip that has been promised since the sequel series' beginnings will usher in a new era. While the anime will return with original episodes from the first Naruto episode this fall, the Boruto anime has yet to reveal when we can expect "Part 2" to do the same. Needless to say, its going to be a rough road ahead for Boruto Uzumaki on all fronts.

