Boruto Celebrates Chapter 71 Release With Special Promo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally returned for a new chapter taking on the current Code focused arc of the manga series, and a special promo has been released to celebrate Chapter 71 of the manga! Code might have been the main villain for this transitional arc following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, but the latest string of chapters have been setting the stage for what is to come next. The status quo has begun to shift in some significant ways with the newest chapter of the series, and it's likely going to make for quite the complicated future for the manga.

With Chapter 71 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations now available, fans got to see the fallout of Code kidnapping Amado from the Hidden Leaf Village but it's far from being in Code's favor. With the main fight out of the way for this particular arc for now, it seems like there will be a lot more moving pieces to keep track of as Code, Eida, and even Amado have their own ideas for what to do with Konoha's future. You can check out the special promo for Chapter 71 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below from the series' official Twitter account:

Chapter 71 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations not only furthers Amado's mysterious plans for Kawaki to make him vital to the Hidden Leaf Village, but it also sees Code and Eida's own desires come to a collision. The two of them had formed an uneasy alliance as Code worked with Eida after falling under her spell, and Eida was using Code to get closer to Kawaki. But with the two of them now having different paths to success, it was no longer necessary for either of them to work together in this hostile partnership anymore.

While Code is still very much the likely biggest direct threat to Boruto and Kawaki as of the newest chapter of the series, it seems the series is taking shape for its next major arc as Code, Eida, and Amado all have their own plans while Boruto and Kawaki still need to figure out how to deal with their respective Karma marks. Now it's just a matter of seeing that all play out. How did you like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest chapter? What are you hoping to see happen next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!